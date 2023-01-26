‘The Recruit,’ Starring Noah Centineo, Renewed at Netflix

Netflix is re-enlisting The Recruit.

The streaming service has handed out a second-season renewal to the spy drama starring Noah Centineo.

From creator/showrunner/exec producer Alexi Hawley, The Recruit spent five weeks on Netflix’s global top 10 list, reaching the charts in 88 countries following its Dec. 16 debut.

“I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit. Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to ‘11’ in season two,” Hawley said.

The series hails from Entertainment One and counts Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis; P3 Media’s Adam Ciralsky and Charlie Ebersol as executive producers. Hawley, who serves as showrunner/creator on ABC’s The Rookie and its Feds spinoff, also exec produces.

Centineo, who marks his first series regular starring role following the breakout of Netflix’s To All the Boys franchise, also exec produces the series. “I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all,” he said.

Laura Haddock, Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn and Daniel Quincy Annoh round out the season one cast.