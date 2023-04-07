‘The Resident’ Canceled After Six Seasons on Fox

The Resident is no more at Fox.

The network has canceled its medical drama after six seasons. The decision comes nearly three months after The Resident, produced by Disney’s 20th Television, finished its 13-episode sixth season.

Speculation about the show’s fate has swirled since the season — the shortest of the show’s six — ended. The Resident had its lowest-rated season to date among adults 18-49, averaging a 0.53 rating in the key ad demographic over seven days of viewing (vs. 0.7 last season). According to Fox, the show’s cross-platform audience of 6.9 million viewers was down 12 percent from the 2021-22 season.

When The Resident premiered in January 2018, 20th TV was still part of the 21st Century Fox family that included the broadcast network. A month earlier, though, Fox and Disney had agreed to a $71 billion sale of the studio and a several cable assets to Disney; that deal closed in 2019.

Since then, Fox has made a push to own or co-own as much of its programming as possible. The Resident and the two 911 shows — whose futures on Fox are yet to be determined — are the only dramas to air on the network this season in which Fox Entertainment doesn’t have a stake. (20th TV also produces the network’s animated comedies The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers and The Great North.)

Additionally, Fox ordered another medical drama, titled Doc, earlier this week. That series, a co-production between Sony Pictures TV and Fox Entertainment, is based on a hit Italian show that has been adapted in several other countries.

Meanwhile, sources say The Resident star Matt Czuchry will remain in the 20th TV fold and is set to join the next season of FX’s American Horror Story, which the studio produces.

Co-creator Amy Holden Jones executive produces The Resident with showrunner Andrew Chapman, Rob Corn, Oly Obst, Antoine Fuqua, Marc Halsey, Joy Gregory and Czuchry.

Jones is still in business with Fox, writing and executive producing a crime show called Archie & Pete that’s on a script-to-series development track. Matt Nix (CBS’ True Lies, Fox’s The Gifted) is also exec producing.

Keep track of all the broadcast cancellations, renewals and new series orders with The Hollywood Reporter’s network scorecard.