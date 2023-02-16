‘The Resident,’ ‘Burn Notice’ Creators Team for Fox Crime Show

Two veteran producers with ties to Fox are teaming up for a drama project at the broadcast network.

The Resident co-creator and executive producer Amy Holden Jones and Matt Nix (Burn Notice) — who just signed a broadcast direct deal with Fox — are behind Archie & Pete, a buddy-cop drama whose logline reads a bit like a gender-reversed Bones. The project comes from Fox Entertainment Studios and is being developed on a script-to-series model.

Archie & Pete follows an explosive, rule-breaking, fearless female detective with no filter who enlists the help of a polite and gentle brainiac who studies the biology of evil to solve cases for the Los Angeles Violent Crimes Unit. Jones is writing the script and will executive produce with Nix.

For Jones, the new project is in second position to The Resident, which is awaiting word on its future after wrapping its sixth season on Fox in January. Should both The Resident and Archie & Pete move forward, she would be involved with both shows.

The project and the newly signed broadcast direct deal marks a return to Fox for Nix. He previously created and ran The Gifted and The Good Guys at the network and developed and was co-showrunner on the crime drama APB. He also created the series adaptation of James Cameron’s True Lies, which debuts March 1 on CBS.