‘The Rings of Power’ Recasts Major Role for Season 2

Joseph Mawle (Adar) in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings series announced seven new recurring cast members for season two.

Among the additions, there’s also a shakeup: The fan-favorite role of Orc leader Adar has been recast. Game of Thrones veteran Joseph Mawle has been replaced by Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) in the role.

In addition, Gabriel Akuwudike (Ridley Road), Yasen “Zates” Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Crown), newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (Persuasion) and Nicholas Woodeson (Rome) have joined the show.

“Since its premiere, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of J.R.R. Tolkien’s magnificent Middle-earth,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “To date, season one is the top original series for Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling. We welcome these wonderful actors to our ‘fellowship’ and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in season two.”

The Rings of Power tells the story of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age of Middle-earth history, and is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books.

The first season premiered in September and all eight episodes are available on Prime Video. There’s no date yet announced for a second season, but it’s most likely to return in 2024 along with a few other tentpole fantasy shows.