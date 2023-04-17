‘The Rookie’ Earns Season 6 Renewal at ABC

Maybe they should start calling it The Veteran.

ABC has renewed its police drama The Rookie, starring Nathan Fillion, for a sixth season in 2023-24. The series will cross the 100-episode milestone early next season. The pickup comes two weeks ahead of the show’s fifth season final on May 2.

The Rookie is the third veteran series ABC has renewed for 2023-24, joining Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy.

The Rookie has long been a decent ratings draw for ABC but saw its numbers jump with a move to Tuesday nights in January (where it leads into its spinoff, The Rookie: Feds). The show’s same-day audience has grown by 31 percent compared to its fall average, when it aired on Sundays. The Tuesday episodes have improved the 8 p.m. Tuesday spot by 40 percent in total viewers and 17 percent in adults 18-49 over the same time frame last year. Multi-platform ratings have also risen over last season.

Along with Fillion, The Rookie stars Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil and Eric Winter. Entertainment One produces the series with ABC Signature. Series creator Alexi Hawley executive produces with Fillion, Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman and Jon Steinberg.

