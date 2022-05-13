‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Hilary Swank Drama and Gina Rodriguez Comedy a Go at ABC

ABC, the most stable of all five broadcasters this upfront, has made its new series orders for the 2022-23 season.

The Disney-backed network has added two new dramas — Alaska and The Rookie: Feds — and the Gina Rodriguez-led comedy Not Dead Yet to its schedule.

The trio will fill the voids created this season by the conclusion of Black-ish and failed freshman dramas Promised Land and Queens as ABC — even with the loss of Dancing With the Stars to Disney+ and addition of four NFL games — keeps its scripted volume on par with the 2021-22 cycle.

Alaska, which was ordered last September as part of ABC’s commitment to developing off-cycle, hails from Spotlight’s Tom McCarthy and stars Hilary Swank as a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption. The series from Disney’s 20th Television also stars Jeff Perry and counts former Fox 21 president Bert Salke among its exec producers. McCarthy wrote and directed the pilot.

The Rookie spinoff, which now goes by the title The Rookie: Feds, aired as a two-part backdoor pilot this season on the Nathan Fillion-led flagship series. Niecy Nash stars in the drama as the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Frankie Faison and Felix Solis co-star in the series from co-creators Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter. Both exec produce alongside Nash, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Corey Miller. The spinoff will join the flagship series on ABC’s schedule next season with the LAPD-focused drama having previously been renewed for its fifth season. Both shows are produced by Entertainment One and ABC Signature.

Rounding out the orders are Not Dead Yet, the single0camera comedy starring Jane the Virgin grad Rodriguez and adapted from the book Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up by Alexandra Potter. Rodriguez stars as a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source. Joshua Banday and Angela Gibbs co-star. Jessica St. Clair and Mary Elizabeth Ellis will not continue on with the show, which is being creatively retooled to focus more on the workplace element.

Alaska, The Rookie: Feds and Not Dead Yet join David E. Kelley’s straight to series drama Avalon on ABC’s 2022-23 schedule. By comparison, the Craig Erwich-led broadcaster ordered three new comedies and two new dramas last year. Of the rookie class, only Abbott Elementary and The Wonder Years are returning.

Save for the conclusion of awards darling Black-ish, ABC has brought back its entire veteran lineup and renewed two of its three rookie comedies. Comedy Maggie was moved to Hulu as an original and dramas Promised Land and Queens were canceled last week.

