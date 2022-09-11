‘The Santa Clauses’ First Trailer Teases Tim Allen’s Replacement With Unlikely Cameo

Father Christmas is ready to call it a career in the first trailer for Disney+’s The Santa Clauses.

The footage from the forthcoming limited series based on the Santa Clause film franchise dropped Saturday at Disney’s D23 event in Anaheim, California. Ahead of the project’s Nov. 16 launch, the spot catches viewers up with Tim Allen’s character Scott Calvin, better known as Santa Claus, who has turned 65 and decided to find someone to replace him in the all-important job as he focuses on enjoying some downtime.

“For the good of Christmas, for the good of my family, I, Santa Claus, have decided to retire,” Allen tells the elves in the trailer. After seeing their devastated reactions, Allen quips, “We have a grief counselor, right?”

The footage shows Allen interviewing potential replacements, including Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Upon learning that he has landed an interview to become Santa, Manning references former rival Tom Brady by exclaiming, “Yes! Cant wait to rub this in Brady’s face.”

Allen attended D23 to introduce the trailer for the show, which is a continuation of the movie series that launched in 1994 with the original The Santa Clause and last hit the big screen with 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. “Dropped the first tease for the new Santa series here at a big event in Anaheim near Disney,” Allen tweeted. “Got up on stage and surprised the crowd with it.”

Among the castmembers featured in the footage is David Krumholtz as Bernard, Santa’s former lead elf. Krumholtz, who has previously spoken out about his absence from the third film, took to Instagram to celebrate his return to the franchise by posting a still of himself with the caption, “Miss me?”

The cast includes Elizabeth Mitchell, Kal Penn and Eric Lloyd. Allen executive produces, alongside showrunner Jack Burditt, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina.

The Santa Clauses premieres Nov. 16 on Disney+. The trailer is below.