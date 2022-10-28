Tim Allen’s Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in ‘The Santa Clauses’ Trailer

Tim Allen isn’t quite ready to hang up his hat in the first full trailer for Disney+’s The Santa Clauses.

The star reprises his role as Scott Calvin, also known as Santa Claus, in the forthcoming limited series, launching with a two-episode premiere Nov. 16. The holiday-themed show focuses on Calvin deciding that, after 30 years as Father Christmas, he’s ready to move on with his life and leave his Santa responsibilities to a successor amid the holiday’s declining popularity. However, he soon realizes that Christmas has been left in the wrong hands, and it’s up to him to save it.

“I retired too soon. I hired the wrong guy. I’ve got to go back to the North Pole,” he declares in the footage. He later exclaims, “Christmas is in trouble — let’s go.”

The series is a continuation of the film franchise that began in 1994 with the original The Santa Clause and was last seen on the big screen with 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. The show’s cast includes Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Rupali Redd and Kal Penn.

Also seen in the trailer is David Krumholtz as Bernard, Santa’s former lead elf. Krumholtz previously addressed his absence from the third film.

Allen celebrated the trailer’s launch by sharing it to Twitter with the message, “Ho ho ho! The first two episodes will drop on November 16th!”

The star also serves as executive producer, alongside showrunner Jack Burditt, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina.

The Santa Clauses premieres Nov. 16 on Disney+.