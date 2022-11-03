‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ TV Series Won’t Show Single-Use Plastic Onscreen

Kat Coiro, the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law director-producer and director of Universal’s Marry Me, wants to see Hollywood stop showing single-use plastics onscreen. No more plastic water bottles. No more Solo cups. No more plastic baggies.

To de-normalize the depiction of disposable plastic in film and TV and encourage viewers to use reusable containers — all in the name of helping end the plastic pollution crisis — Coiro showed Owen Wilson packing his daughter’s lunch in Marry Me in a steel lunch box, while Jennifer Lopez drank from a blinged-out S’well bottle in the romantic comedy. And on the Marvel/Disney+ series She-Hulk, the show’s characters, including the Hulk, played by actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo, drink from Hydro Flasks, not throw-away plastic water bottles.

On Oct. 26, Coiro said she’s planning to go even further with her next project, The Spiderwick Chronicles television series that’s in the works for Disney+.

“Our amazing showrunner Aron Coleite combed through the scripts to eliminate plastic references. Our production designer Elena Albanese who also worked on She-Hulk discussed it with her team. Paramount Television Studios, 20th Television and Disney Branded Television … have been so awesomely supportive of this,” said Coiro, who was the featured honoree at the annual sustainability dinner of L.A.-based environmental non-profit Habits of Waste.

Coiro — along with such directors as Chris Weitz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon, A Better Life) and Chris McGowan (the upcoming LA Bound) — is a founding supporter of Habits of Waste’s “Lights, Camera, Plastic?” initiative, which is working to eliminate showing throwaway plastic items on screen and which takes its inspiration from campaigns to not show smoking in TV and movies. In support of the initiative, Ruffalo recently appeared in a PSA about the campaign titled “Are plastics the new smoking?”

Said Coiro, who was presented with her award by She-Hulk castmember Patty Guggenheim, “We are practicing ‘Lights, Camera, Plastic?’ on the upcoming show The Spiderwick Chronicles, which is the first show that I have worked on where the initiative has been fully embraced by our creative team.” The Spiderwick Chronicles, based on the book by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, is currently in production and stars Christian Slater, Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Joy Bryant and Mychala Lee.

At Habits of Waste’s fundraising dinner, held at a private home in Santa Monica, guests enjoyed a plant-based dinner by Wolfgang Puck and raised $360,000 for the non-profit, which was founded by Sheila Morovati.

Of the “Lights, Camera, Plastic?” initiative, Morovati says, “The effort is to reduce single-use plastic consumption by challenging the entertainment industry to swap single-use plastics for reusables wherever possible on screen.”

In her speech, Coiro further explained her motivation and why she thinks removing plastics on screen can make a difference in the fight to keep plastics out of the natural environment. “Movies, television shows, music, internet content — these things influence the zeitgeist,” said Coiro. “We need directors, producers, production designers, writers, prop masters, unions, agencies, brand sponsors and studios to support this. We need to make plastic uncool. If we can do that, then we can create a sustainable future that will leap from the screen and into the daily practices of our species. it seems like a small thing to do and that is the beauty of ‘Lights, Camera, Plastic?’ It is simple. It is a completely doable step … How do you solve the plastic crisis? One plastic water bottle at a time. Our industry truly does have the power to change the world.”