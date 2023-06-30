‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season Two Trailer Teases Love Triangle, First Listen of Re-Recorded Taylor Swift Song

Prime Video is ready to take viewers back to Cousins Beach this summer.

The streamer premiered the trailer for the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Thursday, giving audiences a preview of what’s in store for Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah while sharing a first listen of the re-recording of Taylor Swift’s song “Back to December” from her upcoming Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album.

The second season begins where the first season left off with 16-year-old Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) and her longtime friend-turned-love-interest Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) confessing their feelings for one another. However, Belly finds herself in a love triangle as Conrad’s brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) had shared his romantic feelings for Belly as well.

Though normally Belly and the Fisher family would count down the days for a summer at their Cousins Beach home, things take a turn in the second season as the family grieves after enduring the return of Susannah’s (Rachel Blanchard) cancer all while Belly’s heart continues to be pulled in different directions as Conrad and Jeremiah fight for her. However, Prime teases, “When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together — and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

The second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton executive produce, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip studios. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher also join the cast this season.

The series is adapted from Han’s best-selling The Summer I Turned Pretty books. Han’s previous adaptation includes the Netflix To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy (she executive produced all three films.) The release of The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Han’s Netflix series XO, Kitty, a spinoff of the To All the Boys universe, which she also executive produces and co-showruns. The series was recently renewed for a second season.

Throughout the trailer, Swift’s “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” can be overheard, offering fans a preview of the track from her next re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), releasing on July 7. A teaser for the season had featured a cinematic version of Swift’s folklore song “August.”

Swift shared the season two trailer on her social media on Thursday writing, “Crying (Taylor’s Version).”

Swift previously teamed with the series during its first season as multiple of her songs were featured throughout the first season’s seven episodes including “Cruel Summer,” “False God,” “The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version)” and helped premiere her song “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” which will be included on Swift’s yet-to-be-released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album.

“Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of ‘This Love’ in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!!” Swift wrote on social media at the time. “I’ve always been so proud of this song…”

Season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty arrives on Prime Video on July 14 with three episodes. New episodes will follow weekly until the season finale on Friday, Aug. 18.