‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Shifts to Weekly Rollout at Amazon

Amazon is changing the rollout model for season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The series based on the book trilogy from Jenny Han is shifting from a binge drop for season one to a weekly rollout for the sophomore season. Season two will debut July 14 with the first three of its eight-episode run. Subsequent episodes will then debut weekly on Fridays with the finale out Aug. 18.

Season one of the series starring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer launched with all seven episodes on June 17, 2022. Amazon, which does not release viewership data, says Summer “became the No. 1 show on Prime Video during its premiere weekend.”

The change in the release pattern comes as writers have gone on strike as the guild seeks increased residuals from streaming, viewership transparency and other protections from so-called mini rooms and the use of artificial intelligence.

The last WGA strike lasted 100 days and cut short a number of broadcast shows. Now, in the Peak TV streaming era, it’s unclear just how much original scripted material streamers have in their arsenal.

THR has reached out to Amazon for comment about why the release pattern was changed for Summer and will update this story should details emerge.