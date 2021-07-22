‘The Surreal Life’ Revived at VH1

MTV Studios continues to mine its vault of IP.

The former WB Network and VH1 celebrity reality show The Surreal Life is being revived for a seventh season on the latter network. The series, which will premiere in the fall, will return for its seventh season overall and first since it last aired in May 2006.

August Alsina, CJ Perry, Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels and Tamar Braxton will face off in what is being dubbed as a “reimagined” season of the originals. The cast of eight will come together for what VH1 describes as a “wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways.”

“The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” says Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer at MTV Entertainment Group. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

Like the original, the updated Surreal Life is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment, with the company’s Christian Sarabia, Fernando Mills, Ken Martinez and Nicole Elliott on board to exec produce alongside MTV Entertainment Group’s Elena Diaz, Tolani Holmes and Dan Caster.

The first two seasons of The Surreal Life aired on the former WB Network (which became The CW) before moving to VH1. The series became one of VH1’s most popular franchises, leading to spinoffs including Strange Love (which led to Flavor of Love and Rock of Love and I Love New York), My Fair Brady and Fame Games, among others featuring former contestants looking for love.

The Surreal Life is the latest MTV Studios property to be revived and joins Cribs (MTV), The Real World (Paramount+), Daria spinoff Jodie (Comedy Central), Beavis and Butt-head (Comedy Central) and Clone High (HBO Max), among others. Chris McCarthy launched MTV Studios three years ago with a goal of monetizing the company’s vast library for the ViacomCBS portfolio as well as selling content to third-party buyers.