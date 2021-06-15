Russia’s Wizart, China’s iQiyi Partner on Kids Animation ‘The Tales of Wonder Keepers’

Russian studio Wizart Animation is partnering with Chinese streaming giant iQIYI to coproduce kids animation series The Tales of Wonder Keepers.

The show is described as a positive impact project that “teaches children kindness and responsibility and shows positive ways to resolve conflicts.” The producers said the goal of the series is to “broaden the horizons of young viewers and engage them in the amazing mysterious world around us, which is just waiting for new explorations, discoveries and, of course, heroes.”

The series will be released across iQiyi’s platforms as an iQiyi Original.

“We aim to produce a show that would appeal to the global markets, so this cooperation with iQiyi is a unique opportunity for our company to expand into Eastern markets with the [region’s top] streamer,” said Vladimir Nikolaev, general producer of Wizart Animation. “We are grateful for their trust in Wizart,” he added.

Wizart is one of Russia’s leading animation studios, best known for the animated film franchise The Snow Queen, which has proved a popular series on a worldwide basis. The first Snow Queen film earned $13.4 million worldwide in 2013, the second pulled in $15.5 million in 2014 and a third grossed $24.6 million in 2017-2018. The company was also behind the first animated feature from Russia to be picked up by Netflix, Secret Magic Control Agency.