‘The Thing About Pam’ Team on Renee Zellweger’s Transformation, Current Crime Show Wave

For her first post-Oscar role, Renée Zellweger is making a major pivot from Judy Garland to Pam Hupp, the Missouri mother-turned-murderer whose story has been documented extensively by Dateline.

In NBC’s The Thing About Pam, Zellweger brings the now-imprisoned woman’s story into the scripted space, transforming with heavy prosthetics and makeup, which, the star admits, took some getting used to.

“I learned a lot really quickly about performing in prosthetics. It was one thing to put it on and feel like yes, we did what we needed to do, and it was another thing to go tell a story,” Zellweger told The Hollywood Reporter at a Los Angeles red carpet event for the show on Monday. “It’s just a different skillset, and I didn’t have it, and I didn’t know I didn’t have it, so I needed to learn on the fly real quick.”

According to her cast and crew, it was a skill set she soon nailed.

Of seeing Zellweger in costume for the first time, costar Josh Duhamel, who plays attorney Joel Schwartz, said, “I was pretty blown away because she is fearless, she really is. For me to see that firsthand taught me a lot, that I better up my game because this girl’s coming with a full-court press, and she does.” He joked that transformation carried over to set as well: “You could hear her before she came in the room. She developed this cackle, and you’d be like, ‘Oh, Renee’s in character!'”

The show’s tone is also unique, choosing to embrace some of the more strange, humorous elements of Hupp, along with the two murders surrounding her, which were highlighted on both a Dateline special and accompanying podcast.

“The tone started out as one of our biggest challenges, but I think became one of our biggest strengths in that it’s so unique,” said showrunner Jenny Klein. “You have this tragedy that’s so unspeakable and disturbing, and then on the other side of the very same coin, you have all of these absurd details that come from Pam Hupp’s actions that are undeniable.”

Duhamel said that tone is what sold him, comparing it to Fargo. “It kind of illuminates the underlying themes a little bit when you have the juxtaposition of that tragedy with the absurdity,” added Zellweger, who also serves as an executive producer on the show.

The Thing About Pam comes on the heels of a current crime content wave, with Inventing Anna, The Dropout, Super Pumped, WeCrashed and The Tinder Swindler all debuting in a matter of weeks. Klein pointed to the trend as speaking “to the materialistic way of our culture and the drive for money that pervades our whole society, and it often makes for very compelling stories of fakery and lies that are good stories to tell.”

EP Jason Blum, though — who hired Zellweger for the show after a meeting where she declared of the Hupp case, “I know everything about that, and I’m playing her” — thinks the current political landscape has more to do with it.

“Donald Trump was a scam, so I think there’s definitely something to the idea that if you can scam your way to the presidency, what else can you scam?” he told THR. “What drives me crazy, and I think what drives the audience crazy is there are really two kinds of people who are successful: there are people who work hard and put their head down, and then there are scammers. The world barely distinguishes and in fact, the biggest scammer of all got the biggest job in the world.”

The Thing About Pam premieres on NBC on March 8.