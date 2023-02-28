Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald Reunite for ‘The Tourist’ Season 2, Production Shifts to Ireland

Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald are heading to Ireland for the second season of the thriller series The Tourist.

The first season, which aired on the BBC in January 2022, became the most-watched drama of the year in the U.K. and won three Golden Nymphs awards at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

The new six-part thriller, commissioned by the BBC in association with Stan and ZDF, was created and written by Jack and Harry Williams and produced by award-winning Two Brothers Pictures (Baptiste, The Missing, Fleabag) in association with All3Media International. Shooting is set to start this spring.

A year on from their adventure in the Australian Outback, the new series follows Dornan (Belfast, The Fall, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar), who also serves as executive producer, and Macdonald (Unbelievable, Dumplin’, Patti Cake$), who reprise their roles as Elliot and Helen as they travel to Ireland together.

Deciding that it’s finally time for Elliot to rediscover his roots following the car crash that left him with severe memory loss, the pair find themselves dragged into the dangerous whirlwind of his past life. Whilst Elliot fights with his own demons, Helen is left to pick up the pieces of a larger mystery; forcing them both to confront foes, old and new.

“The Tourist was unlike anything we’d written before and we’re hugely grateful for the incredible response to series one,” said the Williams brothers. “It’s been an exciting journey getting stuck into that world again with the quirky characters that were so loved, and seeing where we could take them next, whilst continuing to deliver a tonally unique and off-beat drama.”

International sales on The Tourist season two will be handled by All3Media international, which owns Two Brothers Pictures.