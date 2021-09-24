‘The View’ Co-Hosts Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro Leave Mid-Show After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Two of the co-hosts on ABC’s The View tested positive for COVID-19, and had to leave the program mid-show on Friday.

Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin, who are both fully vaccinated, left the set minutes before Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to appear for an in-studio interview.

“There seems to be something happening here that I’m not 100 percent aware of,” Joy Behar said as the show began a new segment. “Can someone please apprise me of the situation?”

“We need the two of you to step off for a second,” an off-camera voice said to Hostin and Navarro.

Behar was then prepared to introduce the vice president when another off-camera voice said “no.” Harris would go on to appear on the show remotely, from another studio at ABC’s New York headquarters.

After the show returned from a commercial break, Behar and Sara Haines, who had been seated at one side of the show’s semicircular desk opposite Hostin and Navarro, had moved to the center. Behar then told the audience what happened.

“Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sunny and Ana apparently both tested positive for COVID,” Behar said. “No matter how hard we try, these things happen, they probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be OK I’m sure, because they are both vaccinated up the wazoo.”

The Hollywood Reporter has asked reps for The View for comment on the situation and will update this story if and when a reply comes.

Clips of the confusion on The View began circulating right after it happened. Watch it below.