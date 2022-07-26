‘The View’ Expected to Tap Alyssa Farah Griffin as Co-Host

The ABC daytime panel show The View has found its new conservative co-host.

The talk show is set to name Alyssa Farah Griffin as one of its permanent co-hosts, joining Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, a source familiar with the talks confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. They cautioned that the deal is not final and the two sides could find themselves unable to reach an agreement.

“We do not have a co-host announcement to make at this time. Stay tuned,” a View spokesperson said.

Assuming the deal closes, Farah Griffin will effectively succeed Meghan McCain, who departed the talk show last summer. The View has been holding something of a public audition since then, with a number of prominent conservative co-hosts filling in. Farah Griffin has appeared frequently on the program since then.

The conservative seat has been a difficult one to fill for The View, with McCain frequently sparring with her co-hosts, while also being a vocal critic of Trump. Despite working for the former President, Farah Griffin has become very critical of his actions since Jan. 6, 2021.

The Daily Mail first reported Farah Griffin’s hiring.