‘The View’ “Taking a Little Time” to Replace Meghan McCain: Gretchen Carlson, Condoleezza Rice Among Guest Hosts

ABC’s daytime panel show The View will be “taking a little time” to find a permanent replacement for co-host Meghan McCain, and has scheduled a rotating roster of guest co-hosts for its upcoming 25th season, according to executive producer Brian Teta.

The View will return to its studio (with a studio audience) for the first time since March 2020 with a live season premiere Sept. 7, and with McCain’s departure leaving a void on the panel, the show has already lined up a number of high-profile women to fill her seat.

Among those confirmed are former Utah congresswoman Mia Love (who will co-host for premiere week), former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former HP CEO Carly Fiorina, former Fox & Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson, and cable news regulars S.E. Cupp, Eboni K. Williams, Alyssa Farah, Mary Katherine Ham, and Cameran Eubanks.

In addition, all of The View‘s former co-hosts have been invited to appear on “Flashback Fridays” throughout the season. Former panelist Star Jones will be the first former co-host to make an appearance on Sept. 10. It is not yet clear whether Barbara Walters, who created the show, will appear during the season.

McCain announced her decision to leave The View in July. As the show’s primary conservative voice, she often served as a foil for co-hosts like Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, though comments made during her tenure were occasionally controversial. Having that conservative viewpoint represented on the panel has been a staple of the show going back to the days of Elisabeth Hasselbeck.