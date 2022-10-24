×
Protesters Disrupt ‘The View’ During Ted Cruz Interview

The audience members, who were speaking out about climate change, were "escorted out by security," per a spokesperson for the ABC show.

Ted Cruz on The View
Ted Cruz on The View Courtesy of ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC’s The View was derailed on Monday as protestors interrupted the program multiple times during an interview with Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cruz, who was there to promote his new book, was answering a question when shouts could be heard from the show’s live audience. As the shouts continued, The View‘s moderator Whoopi Goldberg interrupted and addressed the protestors:

“Let us do our job,” Goldberg said. “We hear what you all have to say but you gotta go. You gotta let us do our job.”

The View then cut to commercial. However, when the show returned, other protestors began shouting, with the hosts suggesting that they were addressing concerns about climate change, rather than Cruz specifically.

“They’re accusing us of not covering climate change,” Sunny Hostin said, with conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin adding “they weren’t even protesting you.”

“Three members of the audience interrupted The View today during Sen. Ted Cruz’s appearance protesting about climate,” a spokesperson for the show told The Hollywood Reporter. “They were promptly escorted out by security.”

The incident was similar to one that took place on The View in November 2019 when Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle were being interviewed. As with Cruz, protestors interrupted the interview, forcing Goldberg to weigh in and ask them to quiet down. THR was in the audience for that show and had a behind-the-scenes account.

While The View co-hosts were likely expecting a fierce debate with Cruz, they seemed dissapointed with the protests derailing the segments.

“I’ve been very vocal and critical of you, but I’m sorry that this has happened in our house,” Ana Navarro said.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

