‘The Walking Dead’ Drops Trailer for Final Run at Comic-Con

AMC revealed the first look at The Walking Dead’s final remaining episodes ahead of its panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
The network shared the footage to social media and announced that season 11’s last eight episodes will begin airing Oct. 2.
The trailer is below. This post will soon be updated with additional details from the Walking Dead panel.
We finish the fight together.#TWD’s Final Episodes premiere October 2nd on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/ozR7PgFRj9
— The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 22, 2022
More to come.
