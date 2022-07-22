Skip to main content

‘The Walking Dead’ Drops Trailer for Final Run at Comic-Con

The long-running AMC drama's stars are set to tease the upcoming series finale at their San Diego Comic-Con panel.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode
AMC revealed the first look at The Walking Deads final remaining episodes ahead of its panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The network shared the footage to social media and announced that season 11’s last eight episodes will begin airing Oct. 2.

The trailer is below. This post will soon be updated with additional details from the Walking Dead panel.

More to come.

