‘The Walking Dead’ Drops Full Trailer for Final Season

A trailer for the final season of The Walking Dead dropped Saturday during a panel for San Diego Comic-Con at Home.

“If we live, we live for them. If we die, we die for them,” is among the bold statements heard in the three-and-a-half minute trailer, which describes itself as “the beginning of the end.” Many central characters were highlighted in-between zombie action sequences, including Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol).

The 11th season of the hit AMC zombie series — based on Robert Kirkman’s comics — consists of 24 episodes and premieres Aug. 22, two months earlier than the show’s traditional October debut in Halloween season. It can be streamed on Aug. 15 via AMC+.

Parts two and three of the final season will air in 2022, with exact dates yet to be determined.

As The Hollywood Reporter learned last year, the basic cable network is exploring an untitled spinoff series starring Reedus and McBride.

View the trailer below.