What ‘The Watcher’ Family Has Said About Netflix Series

Netflix’s limited series The Watcher is introducing a global audience to a real-life stalking case out of New Jersey.

The TV show, created by prolific producers Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, dropped on Oct. 13. The spooky psychological drama centers on a couple (Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale) whose dream home becomes a nightmare when they start receiving threatening anonymous letters. The starry ensemble also includes Mia Farrow, Terry Kinney, Richard Kind and Margo Martindale, playing their curious neighbors.

The series, in the opening title card, bills itself as being based on a true story. The real events were detailed in a 2018 article in New York Magazine’s The Cut, though most of the cast members, when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the show’s premiere, said the show is heavily fictionalized. “I worked very closely with Ryan [Murphy] in coming up with this guy,” said Cannavale of his starring character, the family’s father, Dean. “It’s a portrait of the American dream … The kind of themes Ryan is trying to explore go beyond the actual story of what happened at that house.” Neither he or Watts reached out to the real family, they say.

As was detailed in The Cut in 2018, Derek and Maria Broaddus were new owners of the six-bedroom house at 657 Boulevard in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, N.J., when they started receiving anonymous letters from someone who called themselves “The Watcher.” The letters, the first of which is recreated almost entirely to kick off the series, were addressed to the “New Owner” and included specific details about the Broaddus family.

According to article’s writer Reeves Wiedeman, the previous owners of the house had only received one such letter from “The Watcher” shortly before they moved out; and they had resided there for 23 years. When they reported it to the police, they were told to keep it quiet as all of their neighbors would be suspects. After the Broaddus family received a second letter containing even more details about their family of five, they stopped bringing their kids to the house. Ultimately, the police told them that, short of an admission, there was nothing they could do, so Derek Broaddus took the investigation into his own hands, beefing up home security and hiring private investigators and a lawyer to speak with one suspect, a neighboring family. Six months after the letters arrived, and after suffering mental and emotional trauma, the Broadduses attempted to sell 657 Boulevard.

When the family filed a lawsuit against the prior owners for not disclosing the letter, however, the story leaked and the details of their mysterious case went viral. Despite the added interest, theories and pressure from the town, the case was never solved and became “a creepy urban legend” that would have lingering effects for the family, who weren’t able to sell the house (they eventually rented it out).

Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock Courtesy of Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Now, with the Netflix series revisiting the events, Wiedeman returned to the story four years later to update that it remains unsolved and to share how the real family behind The Watcher series feels about the story being told for TV. In 2019, five years after the Broadduses bought 657 Boulevard, they were finally able to sell it to a builder and a family eventually bought the house. Wiedeman notes that no new letters have arrived and the investigation is no longer active.

The Broadduses, who remain in town, are trying to move on, says Wiedeman, noting they decline press offers and interest from documentarians. “In 2018, a number of major film and TV producers expressed interest in acquiring the rights to adapt our article and their life story — one horror producer offered to buy 657 Boulevard, hoping to use the house as a set,” Wiedeman writes. “The Broadduses had little interest in giving someone the right to make a piece of entertainment out of the worst years of their life.”

But after Lifetime released the 2016 movie The Watcher without their permission, the Broadduses decided to sell Netflix the rights to adapt their story so they could have a “modicum of control.” Though Wiedeman says the money from selling the rights didn’t even cover their losses on the house, their two requests and one suggestion to the production were granted: That their name wouldn’t be used in the show (the onscreen family is the Brannocks), that The Watcher family look as little like theirs as possible (there are two kids instead of three, for example), and that they wouldn’t mind it if the fictional house burned to the ground.

Wiedeman adds: “The Broadduses have not seen the show. Derek doesn’t plan to watch it. Seeing the trailer was stressful enough.”