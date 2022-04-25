The Weeknd-Sam Levinson HBO Series Getting Overhauled

An HBO music-industry drama from Grammy winner The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is getting remixed.

HBO says the series, titled The Idol, will “adjust” its cast and crew to fit a new creative direction for the show: “The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” the premium cable outlet said in a statement. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

Ordered to series in November 2021, The Idol follows a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop singer. The show is set in the world of the music industry in Los Angeles.

No details about which roles might be recast are available at the moment. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that The Idol has been in production and the changes will mean reshooting some material that’s already been filmed, but the show will continue after the creative overhaul.

Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp and Steve Zissis were all cast as series regulars, while Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga and Anne Heche were set to recur.

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), his producing partner Reza Fahim and Levinson are credited as creators and writers of The Idol. Joe Epstein came aboard as showrunner, and Amy Seimetz was set to direct all six episodes. All five executive produce along with Kevin Turen, Aaron Gilbert for BRON, Ashley Levinson, Nick Hall, Sara E. White and A24.