The Weeknd to Star In and Co-Write New HBO Series With ‘Euphoria’ Creator

The Weeknd is set to star in and co-write a cult drama series for HBO titled The Idol, Billboard can confirm.

News of the series, which will follow a female pop singer who sparks a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who doubles as a leader of a secret cult, was first reported by Variety on Tuesday.

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) will co-write and executive produce The Idol alongside his creative producer and renowned L.A. nightlife entrepreneur Reza Fahim and BAFTA Award-winning Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, all three of whom are creators of the show. Joseph Epstein will serve as showrunner while joining Mary Laws on the team of co-writers and -executive producers.

The Grammy-winning superstar found himself in the writer’s room of the TBS animated comedy American Dad in May 2020, when he co-wrote an episode titled “A Starboy Is Born” alongside American Dad and Robot Chicken writer Joel Hurwitz. The May 4-dated episode also featured a new spoof song, “I’m a Virgin,” which The Weeknd co-wrote with Electric Guest’s Asa Taccone.

The “Blinding Lights” singer previously starred in the Safdie Brothers’ critically acclaimed 2019 film Uncut Gems.

Levinson — whose series Euphoria earned multiple Emmy nominations, including a groundbreaking outstanding lead actress in a drama series win for Zendaya — will executive produce The Idol via his Little Lamb Productions company with its co-founders Ashley Levinson and Kevin Turen. Aaron L. Gilbert will executive produce via Bron Studios. Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and La Mar C. Taylor, two key members from The Weeknd’s XO brain trust, are also credited as executive producers.

