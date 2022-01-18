‘The White Lotus’ Adds F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson to Season 2 Cast

The White Lotus season two is coming into sharper focus.

Mike White’s HBO dark comedy has enlisted F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson as series regulars for its sophomore season.

They join the previously announced castmembers Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in season two, which will leave Hawaii behind and be set at a different White Lotus hotel property. Sources say season two will be set in Italy, though HBO has declined comment on the setting.

Abraham, whose massive list of credits includes Apple’s Mythic Quest, Showtime’s Homeland and features The Grand Budapest Hotel and Amadeus, will play Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son and grandson.

DiMarco will portray Albie Di Grasso, a recent college grad who is traveling with his father and grandfather. His credits include Netflix’s The Order and Syfy’s The Magicians. Imperioli plays Dominic Di Grasso, Albie’s father and Bert’s son.

Hollander is set as Quentin, an English expat who is vacationing with his friends and his nephew. The actor has had roles in The King’s Man, Pride & Prejudice, Gosford Park and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.

Richardson joins the cast as Portia, a young woman who is traveling with her boss. Her credits include The Edge of Seventeen, Unpregnant and Five Feet Apart.

Plaza, whose casting was announced last week, plays Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and friends. Season two is rumored to feature the return of season one fan favorite Jennifer Coolidge, though HBO has declined to comment on her involvement.

White again serves as writer, director and exec producer. David Bernad and Mark Kamine also exec produce.

Abraham is repped by Innovative Artists and Franklin Weinrib. DiMarco is with the Characters Talent Agency and Canopy Media Partners. Hollander is with Anonymous Content and United Agents. Richardson is with Gersh, 3 Arts and Sloane Offer.