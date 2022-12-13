Aubrey Plaza Says She Knows What Happened Between Her and Theo James in ‘The White Lotus’

[This story contains spoilers from the season two finale of HBO’s The White Lotus.]

Aubrey Plaza and Seth Meyers wasted no time digging into some White Lotus spoilers during the actress’ late-night visit one day after the HBO show’s season two finale.

Plaza plays Harper on Mike White’s resort drama, which concluded its Sicily-set season on Dec. 11. The Emmy-winning satire — which doubled as a dark murder mystery while also exploring a new set of miserable upper-class vacationers — answered the big question about who died in its finale, but left lingering questions surrounding the main foursome of Plaza’s Harper and her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe), and the couple they were vacationing with Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and her husband Cameron (Theo James).

After a tense week that exposed cracks in both marriages, Ethan confronted Harper about what really happened between Harper and Cameron when the pair disappeared into their hotel room earlier in the trip. After at first denying anything sexual, Harper supposedly came clean in the finale, insisting to her husband that she and his friend only kissed. Ethan couldn’t shake his gut feeling that she wasn’t telling him the full truth, and when he filled in Daphne, Daphne responded by seductively leading Ethan to a nearby cove and leaving what really happened between them up to viewers’ imaginations.

Creator Mike White himself didn’t fully fill in the blanks about what viewers didn’t see in both scenarios, but implied that enough went down between each partner’s swapping to bring “back that first sexual charge that happens in the beginning of relationships and sometimes fades away over time” for Harper and Ethan, who are then reunited in the bedroom and are last seen looking mildly happier than when they arrived (or at least more physically connected) while waiting for their plane home at the airport (pictured above).

On Monday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, Plaza shared her point of view on Harper and Cameron.

“I know what happened, okay? And what happened is, we [Harper and Cameron] did some stuff. And I hated every minute of it. It was disgusting,” she said of Harper’s twisted attracted to Cameron.

Then adding, “And, there was no penetration.”

Plaza’s admission sticks loosely to the story that Harper told Ethan, though it implies that her character left some gray details out: Harper and Cameron likely did more than just kiss, just as Ethan had guessed.

When Meyers said he believed Harper that it was just a kiss, and suggested that maybe they each “grabbed each other’s butt,” Plaza questioned the late-night host’s naïveté. “I think I grabbed a little more than that. But, what does my husband do? That’s the real question,” she said.

Cameron (Theo James, left) denies hitting on Harper to his friend Ethan (Will Sharpe), who attacks him in the water. Fabio Lovino/HBO

Meyers also wondered if Harper and Ethan will make it in the long run, and Plaza sounded doubtful. Of the final airport shot, she said, “I was really gunning for doing some takes where maybe we weren’t so happy. Maybe they’ll be okay. But I have a kind of fantasy that Harper divorces him and takes all of his money.”

Plaza did clarify that she has not seen the finale yet, because she is saving the entire season to watch in one sitting like a seven-hour movie (she has seen the first two episodes, however).

She also cleared up a story that co-star Fahy had told during a visit to Meyers earlier in the season, about how the pair got lost on a hike during filming.

“Meghann Fahy is an incredible actress. And I just want to give it up to her, her performance on the show is sick. She slays. Even though, character-wise I’m like, are you trying to fuck my husband?” said Plaza of Fahy, who has been widely praised for her performance as Daphne.

The detail Fahy left out, says Plaza, is that the pair had taken mushrooms on that hike: “I was tripping, it was terrifying. We were lost on a highway and there were Italian men going ‘vroom, vroom’ like, coming at me. I thought they were taking me to the dark side … I was tripping balls.”