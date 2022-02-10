‘The White Lotus’: Meghann Fahy, Theo James Among Four Added to Season 2 Cast

The White Lotus continues to add to its impressive season two cast.

Mike White’s HBO satire has recruited Meghann Fahy (The Bold Type), Theo James (Divergent) and Will Sharpe (Landscapers) as series regulars and relative newcomer Leo Woodall as a recurring guest star for its sophomore season. The quartet will all be series regulars and join such previously announced stars as F. Murray Abraham and Aubrey Plaza.

Season two will leave Hawaii behind and be set at a different White Lotus hotel property, with sources noting it will be set in Italy. (HBO has declined comment on the location.)

Fahy will play Daphne Babcock, a woman vacationing with her husband, Cameron, and the Spillers. James will portray Cameron Babcock, Daphne’s husband. Sharpe is set as Ethan Spiller, a man vacationing with his wife, Harper (Plaza), and the Babcocks. Woodall is set as Jack, a magnetic guest staying at the White Lotus.

The four join fellow series regulars Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli and Haley Lu Richardson.

White again serves as writer, director and exec producer. David Bernad and Mark Kamine also exec produce.

Fahy, who will next be seen in The Unbreakable Boy and is fresh off five seasons of Freeform’s The Bold Type, is represented by Paradigm and Anonymous Content. James, who also has a deal with HBO to star opposite Rose Leslie in The Time Traveler’s Wife, is with UTA, Markham Froggatt and Sloane Offer. Sharpe is with ARG Talent, Independent Talent, UTA and Tapestry London; Woodall is with Gersh and Denton Brierley.