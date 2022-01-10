‘The White Lotus’ Recruits Aubrey Plaza for Season 2

Aubrey Plaza is heading for a White Lotus vacation.

The Parks and Recreation favorite has been tapped to star in the upcoming second season of the dark comedy from creator Mike White.

Season two of the HBO comedy will say farewell to Hawaii and be set at a different White Lotus property as the social satire follows a new group of vacationers. Sources say Italy is being eyed as the location for season two, though HBO has remained mum on that detail.

Plaza will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. She joins the previously announced Michael Imperioli, who plays Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son. Both will be series regulars in season two, which is rumored to feature the return of season one favorite Jennifer Coolidge.

White again serves as writer, director and exec producer. David Bernad and Mark Kamine also exec produce.

Plaza’s credits include Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune (due in March), Hulu drama series Olga Dies Dreaming and roles in Black Bear, Ingrid Goes West and Happiest Season. White Lotus marks her latest TV foray after her star-making turn in NBC’s Parks and Recreation and FX’s Legion. She’s repped by CAA, MGMT and Schreck Rose.

A premiere date for White Lotus season two has not yet been determined.

Season one of The White Lotus was filmed entirely on location in Hawaii as White and his star-studded cast — Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell and Steve Zahn — shot the season in quarantine after taking over a luxury hotel during the early days of the pandemic. The goal was to be able to film safely while helping to keep HBO’s pipeline of originals running on track after production was halted across the globe. Following its critical success, HBO renewed the “limited series” for a second run.