SAG Awards: F. Murray Abraham Calls ‘The White Lotus’ His “Best Job Ever” While Accepting Best Drama Series Ensemble

The White Lotus took home the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the 2023 SAG Awards.

While speaking on behalf of the cast, F. Murray Abraham began the acceptance speech by thanking SAG-AFTRA and HBO.

“This was the best job I ever had,” he said, explaining that he got to work with a “really remarkable, wonderful family of actors.” He also credited creator Mike White and executive producers David Bernad and Mark Kamine for putting “together an international company of technicians and actors.”

Abraham explained that the cast and crew grew close while filming in Sicily, Italy because they all “lived together in the same place.” He added, “We all ate together and we all worked together.”

“This is not only for the actors,” he continued. “This is for the entire company.”

Abraham then changed the subject to bring attention to recent tragedies around the world. “I’d like to send a prayer out to the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey and a prayer for peace in Ukraine and Russia,” he said.

He concluded the speech by giving a shout-out to SAG-AFTRA by shouting, “Union forever!”

Abraham was joined onstage with the season 2 cast of The White Lotus cast, including best actress in a drama series winner Jennifer Coolidge. Earlier in the night, Coolidge got emotional while thanking her parents for helping her discover her love of acting during her acceptance speech.

The HBO series beat out Better Call Saul, The Crown, Ozark and Severance for the honor.

The 2023 SAG Awards were held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and streamed live on YouTube.