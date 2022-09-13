Emmys: ‘The White Lotus’ Wins Best Limited or Anthology Series

HBO’s The White Lotus has won the 2022 Emmy for best limited or anthology series.

“I forgot to thank HBO my other speeches,” said The White Lotus writer-director Mike White, who earlier in the ceremony won Emmys for both writing and directing the anthology series.

“I’ve been talking about this show for 15 years,” said executive producer David Bernad. “It took a shared vision and unwavering trust of Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi and Nora Skinner at HBO to bring this to life.”

Bernad added: “To our exceptional cast and crew, you showed up every day — in the midst of global uncertainty, away from loved ones — and gave your heart and soul and passion to the show. We came together as a community to try and make something special, and through our collective efforts, we’re standing here today. We share this with the entire White Lotus family.”

The first season of the HBO anthology series, which examined class and privilege at a luxury resort in Hawaii, took home awards for best supporting actor (Murray Bartlett) and supporting actress (Jennifer Coolidge) in a limited/anthology series. It also earned 2022 Creative Arts Emmys for casting, editing, main title design, music composition and sound mixing.

The second season of The White Lotus — which will follow a new storyline and new characters, qualifying it as an anthology series — is set to premiere on HBO in October.

Other nominees in the best limited/anthology series category included Dopesick, The Dropout and Pam & Tommy (all three from Hulu) and Netflix’s Inventing Anna.