‘The Witcher’ Team Aiming to Give Henry Cavill “The Most Heroic Sendoff”

Although the upcoming third season of Netflix’s The Witcher wasn’t written as a farewell to Henry Cavill’s version of Geralt of Rivia, the show’s team is doing all it can to give the actor a proper exit from the fantasy drama.

Series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published online Wednesday that season three, which is set to debut in summer 2023, will provide “the most heroic sendoff” possible for the departing star. Netflix announced in October that Cavill is exiting the television project that is based on author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over as the character for season four.

“Henry has given so much to the show and so we want to honor that appropriately,” the showrunner said. She went on to tease actress Freya Allan’s portrayal of Ciri, the crown princess of Cintra, in the upcoming episodes: “Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that. Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season four. He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”

Hissrich added that season three will include a number of key moments from Sapkowski’s book Time of Contempt. “Obviously, we can’t do every page, but Time of Contempt gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad,” she said. “There’s so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books.”

The news of Cavill’s exit from The Witcher came about a week after the theatrical release of Warner Bros.’ film Black Adam, in which the actor reprises his Superman role in a cameo. Cavill confirmed earlier this month that an expanded return as the Man of Steel is no longer in the cards, as new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran opted to go a different way with the character.

When asked whether there’s any chance that Cavill could take another Witcher role or have a behind-the-scenes presence, Hissrich told EW, “We haven’t even thought about that at this point.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin, a four-episode prequel series, is set to launch Dec. 25 on Netflix.