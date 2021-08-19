‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Makes Netflix Overall Deal

- Share this article on Facebook
The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix.
Hissrich will write and produce scripted series content and other creative projects for the streamer as part of the deal.
Yet she will also continue work as showrunner on The Witcher and serve as executive producer on the fantasy drama’s upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin and anime series The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.
“I am so thrilled to have found my home at Netflix, and can’t wait to continue what’s been an incredibly fulfilling creative partnership,” Hissrich said. “While my heart belongs to The Witcher franchise, I equally look forward to digging in on other exciting projects for their global audience in the years to come.”
Netflix vp of content Bela Bajaria added: “Lauren is a formidable talent with a strong creative vision and diverse skill-set that she brings to every project she touches. Lauren’s work on The Witcher has firmly established her as both a preeminent creator and showrunner, and we’re excited to continue working with her on future projects.”
Before The Witcher, Hissrich worked on Netflix’s Marvel series Defenders and Daredevil, and before that she worked on Starz’ Power, NBC’s Do No Harm and Parenthood. She began her career working as a writer on NBC’s acclaimed drama The West Wing.
