‘The Witcher’ Spinoff Casts Michelle Yeoh in Key Role

Michelle Yeoh is switching from one high-profile genre franchise to another.

The actress has been cast in the role of Scían in Netflix’s upcoming series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Scían is described as “the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.”

Yeoh is coming off her role in Star Trek: Discovery. There were reports that Yeoh was to star in a Trek spin-off titled Section 31, which then apparently stalled. Previously she starred in films such as Crazy Rich Asians; Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon; and Tomorrow Never Dies.

The Witcher prequel is a six-part limited series set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin and “will tell a story lost to time — the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.”

Laurence O’Fuarain stars as Fjall. The character is described as “born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won’t let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.”

There is no premiere date as of yet.