Skip to main content

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 New Footage Includes First Look at Kristofer Hivju

Netflix revealed several new videos from 'The Witcher' plus a behind-the-scenes look at prequel 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' as part of its Tudum fan event.

The Witcher
Netflix

Netflix revealed several new videos and news promoting The Witcher season two and its upcoming prequel limited series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

As part of the network’s Tudum online fan event held Saturday, the streamer released two clips from the long-awaited sophomore season of its fantasy flagship series The Witcher, plus a behind-the-scenes video from Blood Origin.

The company also announced that The Witcher has been renewed for season 3, and Netflix is developing a second anime film inspired by The Witcher universe as well as a family-friendly Witcher project.

Here are the two new Witcher season 2 clips, one of which reveals a first look at the cursed boar-like Nivellen, played by Game of Thrones veteran Kristofer Hivju.


Here’s the new “franchise trailer” that includes footage from season one and two:

And here’s the Blood Origin first look:

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as the wandering monster hunter Geralt of Rivia and is based on a series of books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski and a videogame series. The show returns for eight episodes on Dec. 17.

The spin-off Blood Origin prequel is set 1,200 years before The Witcher and stars Sophia Brown. The six-part miniseries depicts the creation of the first Witcher and the events leading to the pivotal “Conjunction of the Spheres.” Blood Origin doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but will likely debut sometime in 2022 and before The Witcher season three.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad