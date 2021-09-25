‘The Witcher’ Season 2 New Footage Includes First Look at Kristofer Hivju

Netflix revealed several new videos and news promoting The Witcher season two and its upcoming prequel limited series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

As part of the network’s Tudum online fan event held Saturday, the streamer released two clips from the long-awaited sophomore season of its fantasy flagship series The Witcher, plus a behind-the-scenes video from Blood Origin.

The company also announced that The Witcher has been renewed for season 3, and Netflix is developing a second anime film inspired by The Witcher universe as well as a family-friendly Witcher project.

Here are the two new Witcher season 2 clips, one of which reveals a first look at the cursed boar-like Nivellen, played by Game of Thrones veteran Kristofer Hivju.





Here’s the new “franchise trailer” that includes footage from season one and two:

And here’s the Blood Origin first look:

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as the wandering monster hunter Geralt of Rivia and is based on a series of books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski and a videogame series. The show returns for eight episodes on Dec. 17.

The spin-off Blood Origin prequel is set 1,200 years before The Witcher and stars Sophia Brown. The six-part miniseries depicts the creation of the first Witcher and the events leading to the pivotal “Conjunction of the Spheres.” Blood Origin doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but will likely debut sometime in 2022 and before The Witcher season three.