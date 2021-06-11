‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Teaser Reveals New Ciri Footage

Netflix revealed some new footage from season two of The Witcher on Friday.

The content was part of Netflix’s Geeked Week promotion and gives about 15 seconds of Ciri’s (Freya Allan) journey.

It’s not yet clear if footage of other characters are going to be released as well, but check back on this post later today for any updates.

The company also announced an event called WitcherCon for July 9 and seems like there’s a fair chance that a full trailer will be revealed then. The event covers the Netflix series as well as the videogame franchise and will air on Twitch and YouTube.

The Witcher season two has eight episodes that are expected to air sometime in late 2021. Stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg) and Allan all return along with several new actors joining the cast, including Kristofer Hivju (who played Tormond Giantsbane on Game of Thrones) as Nivellen.

Production on the second season of the Netflix fantasy drama was shut down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production resumed in August and then wrapped in April.