‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Premiere Date and New Jaskier Photo Revealed

Witcher fans now have an end date to their long wait.

Netflix announced the fantasy series will premiere season 2 on Dec. 17.

The reveal was made Friday during WitcherCon, an online streaming event devoted to all things Witcher-verse.

The production also revealed two new photos, one of fan-favorite Jaskier (Joey Batey) and another of Ciri (Freya Allan) and Lambert (Paul Bullion):

Ciri and Lambert Netflix

Jaskier Netflix

The Witcher has had a rocky road returning to air. The second season began production in early 2020, then was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and when newcomer to the show Kirstofer Hivju tested positive for Covid-19. The show resumed filming in August and then was halted again due to a Covid outbreak in November. In December, star Henry Cavill suffered an on-set injury (though it did not halt filming). The second season finally wrapped in April, more than a year after it began.

The Witcher stars Cavill as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg and Allan as young princess Cirilla “Ciri.”

The show, based on a series of videogames and books, is arguably the most successful fantasy franchise to launch in the wake of HBO’s Game of Thrones, and has spawned a limited series prequel spinoff in the works titled The Witcher: Blood Origin.

More to come.