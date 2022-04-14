‘The Witcher’ Casts 4 Actors in Season 3 Roles, Including Hugh Skinner

The Witcher is bolstering its season 3 cast with a quartet of actors to play characters that are largely familiar to fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books.

Netflix announced Thursday that the fantasy drama has added Robbie Amell (Upload), Meng’er Zhang (Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings), Hugh Skinner (Fleabag) and Christelle Elwin (Half Bad) to the cast.

Amell will play Gallatin, “a born fighter, Gallatin leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin’s loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca over power.”

Zhang will play Milva, “a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest, Milva is a fierce and talented huntress. Exact archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the unforgiving Continent – those that cross her, do so at their peril.”

Skinner is Prince Radovid, a “royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir, Radovid finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence. With his good looks and often drunken charm, Radovid surprises with how incisive he can be in matters of politics, but it’s all games until someone gets hurt.”

Elwin is Mistle, “a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves – and sometimes the poor. She is street hard, suspicious of everyone and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything.”

Christelle Elwin and Robbie Amell Courtesy of Netflix

They join returning stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan, along with Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, Therica Wilson-Read, Cassie Clare, Mecia Simson, Graham McTavish, Bart Edwards, Simon Callow, Liz Carr, Ed Birch and Kaine Zajaz.

Here’s Netflix’s description of the new season: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is showrunner and executive producer.

The new season has begun filming but there’s no word on a release date as of yet.