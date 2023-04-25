‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer: First Look at Henry Cavill’s Final Season

Henry Cavill is back for his final season on Netflix’s The Witcher in the below first-look season three teaser trailer.

“Everything Changes” declares the video, which was released along with the news that the fantasy drama will return this summer split into two parts.

“Now, for the first time, I understand real fear,” intones Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia.

The season’s first five episodes will drop June 29. The remaining three episodes will be released July 27.

Netflix also released this description of the season three, which is based on author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series and game adaptations: “As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri (Freya Allan) into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

Cavill announced he was leaving the Netflix series on Oct. 29 and that Liam Hemsworth was taking over the role for season four. This came despite producers’ original plan to keep the actor for a seven-season run. The reveal came days after news broke that Cavill was returning to DC as Superman. Two months later, Cavill admitted he wouldn’t be returning as Superman after all, due to DC Studios’ new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran opting to instead tell the story of a younger man of steel in a new film titled Superman: Legacy. Whereas Cavill quickly jumped over to Amazon to star in and executive produce the company’s series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000, the popular science fiction fantasy miniature war game, that’s currently in development.