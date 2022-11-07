‘The Wonder Years’ Moved to ABC’s Summer Schedule

The Wonder Years has been bumped to summer.

The second-year comedy was left off of ABC’s newly announced midseason schedule and will not air until a date to be determined in summer 2023.

Sources say the scheduling has nothing to do with original star Fred Savage, who in May was fired from the ABC reimagining following a misconduct investigation. Instead, the move has more to do with ABC prioritizing first-year comedy Not Dead Yet. The Gina Rodriguez-led series will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 8 with a two-episode debut that will lead into the newly announced final season of A Million Little Things. The comedy, based on the work by author Alexandra Potter, will also be promoted out of big midseason events including American Idol, the Oscars and the NFL.

Also factoring into the decision to hold Wonder Years for summer is that ABC has ordered full seasons of returning comedies The Goldbergs, The Conners and Emmy darling Abbott Elementary. That logjam left no room for Wonder Years.

Season two of The Wonder Years, starring Dulé Hill and featuring Don Cheadle as the show’s narrator, will feature guest stars including Patti LaBelle, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison, Phoebe Robinson and Bradley Whitford. A premiere date for The Wonder Years will be announced at a later date.