ABC Releases ‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot Trailer

ABC released trailers for several new shows coming next season, including its reboot of the 1980s family classic The Wonder Years.

The trailers were put online ahead of the network’s annual upfront presentation to advertisers Tuesday.

First up, The Wonder Years, “a coming of age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama through the point-of-view of imaginative 12 year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their wonder years’ in a turbulent time.” The show stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as Adult Dean Williams, Elisha Williams as Dean Williams and Dule Hill as Bill Williams.

Next is Queens, about “four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches – their ‘90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.” Queens stars Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Selé as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.

Next is Maggie, which is based on the short film of the same name by Tim Curcio, and “follows a young woman trying to cope with life as a psychic … Maggie regularly sees the fate of her friends, parents, clients, and random strangers on the street, but when she suddenly sees a glimpse of her own future, Maggie is forced to start living in her own present.” Maggie stars Rebecca Rittenhouse as Maggie, David Del Rio as Ben and Nichole Sakura as Louise.

Finally, there’s the workplace comedy Abbott Elementary, about “a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.” The show stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie and Janelle James as Ava Coleman.