Mandy Moore on ‘This Is Us’ Emmys Snub: “Nothing Can Take Away What Our Show Meant”

Mandy Moore — along with her supportive onscreen daughter — is disappointed that This Is Us didn’t get recognized in a big way by the 2022 Emmy Awards for its final outing.

The hit NBC family drama only earned one Emmy nomination on Tuesday, in the category of best original music and lyrics for the song “The Forever Now” in the season six episode “Day Of The Wedding,” which focused on Kate Pearson’s (Chrissy Metz) second wedding to Philip (Chris Geere) and whether or not Pearson matriarch Rebecca (played by Mandy Moore), who has early-onset Alzheimer’s, would be able to perform at her daughter’s wedding. Rebecca ultimately moves them all as she plays the piano and sings the This Is Us original song in the episode.

After the nominations, Moore took to social media to congratulate Siddhartha Khosla and her husband Taylor Goldsmith, who were each nominated for the song, “Forever Now,” for the music and lyrics, respectively. In her Instagram Stories, Moore wrote that she was “so unendingly proud” of the pair.

She then continued, “Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was [its] finest hour? Sure. And Dan Fogelman’s brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? [Ken Olin’s] impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah…. But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever. #thisisus.”

Moore, creator Dan Fogelman and the ensemble spoke to THR during the final season about the show’s legacy, as the series wrapped its run after six seasons as broadcast’s No. 1 show. In her post, Moore references “The Train” episode, which was her character’s sendoff and the penultimate episode of the series. Her performance in that episode saw her receive praise from her co-stars and viewers alike.

Metz also took to Instagram after the nominations to share what she called her “unsolicited” opinion, identifying herself as “Bitter Betty, formerly known as Chrissy Metz,” to offer an impassioned Instagram Story video about the show and Moore’s performance being snubbed.

“When there are people who are so innately, incredibly gifted and talented who write a show — Dan Fogelman — and you act and star in a show — Mandy Moore — that don’t get recognized for the beautiful work and the way that they have changed peoples’ lives and hearts and minds, and the connective tissue between other human beings, and they don’t get recognized for it?” she asked, with a scoff. “I understand it’s not everything honey, but it’s somethin’.”

Fogelman, who as the executive producer of new Emmy darling Only Murders in the Building, was also celebrating the Hulu comedy’s 17 nominations for the 2022 awards show, also responded to This Is Us lacking in recognition.

“The Emmy noms didn’t break for #ThisIsUs today – if you’re happy when they go your way, you’ve got to take it on the chin when they don’t. That entire group wins a ‘Danny’ in my book,” he tweeted, also shouting out the “Forever Now” nominees: “And so proud that my college roomie @SiddKhoslaMusic will be repping us with Taylor!”

The final season of This Is Us currently stands at a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Across its run, the show has earned 39 Emmy nominations and four wins.