This Week in TV: ‘This Is Us’ Series Finale, ‘Angelyne’

Some two dozen broadcast shows end their seasons in the coming week — one of which, NBC’s This Is Us, will have its series finale after six tear-jerking seasons. The next seven days also bring the premieres of Angelyne on Peacock and a few Fox summer shows, as well as a documentary about comedy icon George Carlin on HBO.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials for May 18-24. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

This Is Us has been a sustained hit for NBC over its six seasons, and it’s going out the way it came in, as one of network TV’s higher-rated dramas. Creator Dan Fogelman has long said, however, that he wanted to end the story at this point, and so the show comes to a close at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

After a heart-wrenching penultimate episode, star Mandy Moore told THR that the final installment will “inject a little bit more joy in your life to say goodbye.” Probably best to keep the tissues at hand anyway.

Also on broadcast …

Fox gets a start on its summer lineup with three premieres, including the return of So You Think You Can Dance (9 p.m. Wednesday) after three years off the air. On Monday, the network will debut a new version of musical game show Don’t Forget the Lyrics and season five of Beat Shazam.

There are also a host of season finales on the broadcast nets. In order of airdate, they are: ABC’s full Wednesday lineup of The Goldbergs (8 p.m.), The Wonder Years (8:30 p.m.), The Conners (9 p.m.), Home Economics (9:30 p.m.) and A Million Little Things (10 p.m.); Beyond the Edge (9 p.m. Wednesday, CBS); Station 19 (8 p.m. Thursday, ABC); Young Sheldon (8 p.m. Thursday, CBS); all three Law & Orders (starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, NBC); United States of Al (8:30 p.m. Thursday, CBS); Big Sky (10 p.m. Thursday, ABC); NCIS: Los Angeles and SWAT (9 and 10 p.m. Sunday, CBS); CBS’ Monday lineup of The Neighborhood (8 p.m.), Bob Hearts Abishola (8:30 p.m.), NCIS (9 p.m.) and NCIS: Hawai’i (10 p.m.); Young Rock (8 p.m. Tuesday, NBC); CBS’ three FBI shows (starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday); and New Amsterdam (10 p.m. Tuesday, NBC).

On streaming …

New: Angelyne is a uniquely Los Angeles celebrity, someone who pioneered the idea of “famous for being famous” by buying billboards of herself all over town. Peacock’s limited series about her — based on a THR feature — delves into the story behind the persona. Emmy Rossum (who also executive produces) stars as Angelyne after spending several years obsessing over her story and helping steer the series. “I found, and find, her fascinating,” Rossum told THR. The limited series premieres Thursday on Peacock.

Also: HBO Max’s Legendary begins its third season Thursday. Netflix’s The G Word With Adam Conover (Thursday) is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground and delves into the unsung work done by federal employees. Spy thriller The Ipcress File debuts Thursday on AMC+. Friday features premieres for thriller Now and Then (Apple TV+), sci-fi series Night Sky (Prime Video), animation anthology Love, Death & Robots (Netflix) and interview series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix). A new version of Yo! MTV Raps premieres Monday — not on MTV, but on sibling streamer Paramount+.

On cable …

New: George Carlin’s American Dream makes the case that the legendary comedian would still be a vital voice if he were alive today, even while it shows that a lot of his material is still extremely relevant. The two-part documentary from directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio celebrates Carlin’s career and also “lament[s] that that record didn’t include two or three decades more of scathing commentary and reflection,” writes THR critic Daniel Fienberg. “Here it largely succeeds, and four hours spent listening to George Carlin is four hours well spent.”

Also: Freeform gets into the documentary game with The Deep End (10 p.m. Wednesday), a series about spiritual leader Teal Swan. HBO’s late night series Pause With Sam Jay begins its second season at 11 p.m. Friday.