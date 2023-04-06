‘This Is Us’ Duo Sterling K. Brown, Dan Fogelman Reunite for Hulu Drama

That didn’t take long.

Less than a year after NBC’s This Is Us wrapped its six-season run, creator Dan Fogelman and star Sterling K. Brown are reuniting for a new show.

Hulu has handed out a straight-to-series order for the untitled drama that will star three-time Emmy winner Brown and is created by Fogelman.

Hulu declined to comment on the premise of the series though sources say it may revolve around a security guard to a former president. Fogelman quietly took his spec script to senior-level executives at 20th Television — where he has been based with a rich overall deal — and Hulu and landed the series order. Brown was quickly attached to star and exec produce.

Jess Rosenthal, head of Fogelman’s Rhode Island Ave. Productions banner, will exec produce alongside John Hoberg. The untitled Hulu series also marks a reunion for Fogelman with Hoberg after the duo previously teamed on ABC’s cult favorites Galavant and The Neighbors.

The Brown-led show marks the second at Hulu for Fogelman and joins Only Murders in the Building, which he exec produces via his overall deal with the Disney-owned 20th Television. He’s repped by WME and attorney Bruce Gellman.

Brown, meanwhile, next stars in the Hulu limited series Washington Black, which is also produced by 20th TV. Brown earned three Emmy nominations for his leading role as Randall Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us, winning in 2017. He previously collected Emmy gold in 2016 for his role in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson and for narrating Lincoln: Divided We Stand. He’s also been nominated for his guest role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and his supporting turn in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He’s repped by CAA, JWS Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro.

At Hulu, the Fogelman-Brown drama joins a roster of originals that also includes The Handmaid’s Tale, The Great, How I Met Your Father, Life & Beth, This Fool and more.