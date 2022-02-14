‘This Is Us’ Writers Land Drama, Comedy Pilots at ABC

With This Is Us heading into its homestretch on NBC, three members of the show’s writing and producing team have scored pilot orders their next projects — at ABC.

Executive producer, writer and director Kay Oyegun is behind an untitled drama about a group of therapists who work together at a practice in Philadelphia. Co-exec producers and writers David Windsor and Casey Johnson, meanwhile, are penning a comedy titled Not Dead Yet, about a woman who gets a new lease on life after finding a job writing obituaries. Both shows come from Disney’s 20th Television, which produces This Is Us.

The untitled drama from Oyegun, who has an overall deal at 20th TV, centers on five therapists who solve problems in their patients’ lives while grappling with their own. Ellen Roman, the owner of the practice, has her life turned upside down when she begins working with a sociopathic patient who may hold the key to the disappearance of her sister five years earlier. Oyegun is writing and executive producing.

Windsor and Johnson are writing Not Dead Yet, based on Alexandra Potter’s novel Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up. It follows Nell Stevens, a self-confessed disaster, as she works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. When she lands the only job she can find — writing obituaries — Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.

Windsor and Johnson will executive produce alongside Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh.

Oyegun is repped by Underground and Stone Genow. Johnson and Windsor are repped by ICM Partners and attorney Ken Richman. McG is with WME and Sloane Offer.