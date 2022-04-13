This Week in TV: ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘The Kardashians,’ ‘Black-ish’ Series Finale

The coming week marks the beginning of the end for Better Call Saul, whose final season premieres on Monday. The April 13-19 period also brings the return of the Kardashians to TV screens, a supernatural western starring Josh Brolin, and the series finale of ABC’s long-running comedy Black-ish.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Better Call Saul ended its fifth season (just under two years ago) with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) seemingly going more to the con-artist side of the fence than Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk), even if it’s for an (ostensibly) good cause. Lalo (Tony Dalton) survived a hit attempt and, unkown to all concerned, was making his way back toward Albuquerque.

The Breaking Bad prequel’s final season will take viewers on the final steps of Jimmy becoming the Saul Goodman seen in the prior series — with an assist from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who’ll reprise their Breaking Bad roles in the final season. Better Call Saul premieres at 9 p.m. Monday on AMC; the first seven episodes of the season will air through May, then after a short hiatus, the final six are set to run starting in July.

Also on cable …

Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis star in The First Lady (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime), playing Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama in the drama. Discovery stalwart Deadliest Catch begins its 18th season at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Mayans MC (10 p.m. Tuesday, FX) rides into its fourth season.

On streaming …

New: It’s new in the sense that there’s a new title and running in a different place, but even the stars of the show have said that The Kardashians (Thursday, Hulu) won’t be that different from their long-running E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians (though production values are notably higher). The series, which began filming in the fall, will feature a bunch of (already well covered) big events in the family’s life, including Kim’s split from Kanye “Ye” West and subsequent relationship with Pete Davidson and Kourtney’s romance with musician Travis Barker.

Also: Barack Obama narrates Netflix’s nature series Our Great National Parks (Wednesday). HBO Max has three premieres Thursday: The Garcias, an update of the former Nick show The Brothers Garcia; beauty-industry exposé Not So Pretty; and season five of The Great Pottery Throw Down. Craig Robinson stars in Peacock’s comedy Killing It (Thursday). Anthology series Roar (Friday, Apple TV+) features Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo and others in a set of contemporary fables about womanhood. Josh Brolin stars in Outer Range (Friday, Prime Video) — think Yellowstone with a supernatural twist. Anatomy of a Scandal (Friday, Netflix) tells the story of a (fictional) member of Parliament accused of sexual assault.

On broadcast …

Finale: After eight seasons and multiple Emmy nominations for the series as a whole and lead actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, Black-ish has its series finale at 9 p.m. Tuesday on ABC. The series will end with Dre (Anderson) and Rainbow (Ross) considering some big changes to their lives in the wake of Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) and Pops (Laurence Fishburne) moving out to start a new chapter of their own. A half-hour retrospective follows the finale at 9:30 p.m.

Also: CBS’ competition Come Dance With Me (8 p.m. Friday) features talented young dancers pairing up with untrained family members. New Amsterdam (10 p.m. Tuesday, NBC) returns from a two-month hiatus to finish out its season.

In case you missed it …

Slow Horses is a story about British intelligence operatives — but not the dashing, heroic types. Instead, the MI5 agents in the story (based on a novel by Mick Herron) have been banished to doing menial work in an exurban London outpost under the baleful watch of a veteran agent (Gary Oldman) — although, of course, a more meaningful assignment will come. “Some of the humor from Herron’s book gets lost in translation to a six-episode season,” writes THR critic Daniel Fienberg, “but Slow Horses still has enough twists and turns and gritty London texture to keep its excellent ensemble busy.” It streams on Apple TV+