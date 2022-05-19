Thomas Haden Church to Star in Live-Action ‘Twisted Metal’ TV Series

Thomas Haden Church will play the lead villain in Peacock’s live-action adaptation of PlayStation’s Twisted Metal car combat video game.

The Sideways and Spider Man: No Way Home actor will join previously announced cast members Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz in the series, which is based on an original take by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and has Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) as showrunner.

Church will play Agent Stone, “a cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who rules the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist, prosecuting even the smallest crimes with the harshest of judgements. Agent Stone will stop at nothing to bring law and order back to the Divided States of America, and will kill anyone in his path who defies his power.”

Mackie was announced as playing John Doe, a “smart ass, motor-mouthed Milkman who talks as fast as he drives, facing savage vehicles of destruction as he delivers much needed supplies from one post apocalyptic settlement to another” and Beatriz is Quiet, a “ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct.”

Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show) will direct multiple episodes of the half-hour action comedy from Sony, PlayStation and Universal Television, and will executive produce along with Smith, Reese, Wernick, Will Arnett, Marc Forman, Jason Spire, Peter Principato, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Hermen Hulst.