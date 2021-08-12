Thomas Tull Backing TV Adaption of Carol Leonnig’s ‘Zero Fail’

Carol Leonnig’s Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service is getting the TV treatment.

Former Legendary topper Thomas Tull, in a competitive situation, has secured the option to adapt the best-seller for the small screen. Tull, Washington Post journalist Leonnig and Bobby Cohen (Now You See Me) will exec produce the potential series. A home for the show and production company have not yet been attached as the project has not yet gone to market.

Released in May by Random House, Zero Fail earned rave reviews for its portrayal of the missteps of the agency that began with the drunken outing the night before the Kennedy assassination, to the Service’s rebuilding and renewed commitment to never let another president die and its heroism in averting numerous tragedies. The book tracks the breaches ranging from the Keystone Cops era and ends with the politization of the agency under Trump and roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Sources say Tull opted to finance the bidding for the rights to the book based on his own personal interest in its subject matter. Wynn Wygal will produce.

Leonnig earned a Pulizer Prize for her reporting that uncovered the long-hidden secrets of the Secret Service. Her recent book, I Alone Can Fix It — which she authored alongside fellow Washington Post journalist Phillip Rucker, was a best-seller upon its release. It chronicles the White House events during Trump’s final days in office.

Leonnig is repped by Anonymous Content and the Cheney Agency. Dave Fierson of Klevan Longarzo negotiated the deal.