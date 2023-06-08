Thomas W. Sarnoff, Legendary NBC Network Exec, Dies at 96

Thomas W. Sarnoff, who had a six-decade career at NBC as the youngest son of RCA/NBC media mogul David Sarnoff, has died. He was 96.

Sarnoff died Sunday, a spokesperson for the Television Academy Foundation told The Hollywood Reporter . No cause of death was indicated.

He was born in New York City into the fabled American media family on Feb. 23, 1927, and legend has it he was television’s “first live star” — a test subject for the Radio Corporation of America/NBC World’s Fair demonstration of the TV medium in the 1930s.

One of his two brothers was Robert Sarnoff, best known for succeeding his father as the CEO and chairman of the board of RCA.

Thomas Sarnoff attended Princeton University before his World War II service as a combat engineer and as a signal corps instructor at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

After the war, he transferred to Stanford University, where he received his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering in 1948, and attended the university’s Graduate School of Business Administration. In 1949, instead of joining NBC, Sarnoff became a floor manager at ABC in Los Angeles.

He was hired at NBC in 1952 as an assistant to the director of finance and operations, and in 1957 he became vp production and business affairs. From 1965-77, he served as staff executive vp West Coast and president of NBC Entertainment Corp., reporting to the president of NBC, which is now part of NBCUniversal.

During that period, Sarnoff negotiated contracts for NBC’s Burbank studio and production deals with network talents like Bob Hope and Col. Tom Parker on behalf of Elvis Presley’s TV specials. He also oversaw the production and worldwide touring of live, all-family arena shows that included Peter Pan and Disney on Parade, a partnership with Walt Disney Productions.

“What shows off television at its best is showing something live, like landing on the moon. Showing actualities is really the backbone of television,” Sarnoff told an interviewer for the Archive of American Television in 1999.

Following his career with NBC, Sarnoff created Sarnoff International Enterprises, which produced content like the Yabba Dabba Doo live-arena tour that featured Hanna-Barbera characters. His Sarnoff Entertainment Corp. revived the popular clay-animated character Gumby in association with creator Art Clokey and produced a 1987 half-hour series.

He also served as executive producer of three Bonanza TV movies and a retrospective after negotiating contracts for the original Western drama while with NBC. Sarnoff also became a champion and leader of both the Television Academy and Television Academy Foundation for five decades. From 1973-74, he served as chairman of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

In 1997, Sarnoff received the Syd Cassyd Founder’s Award from the Television Academy, an award honoring members who had a major and positive impact on the Academy through their involvement.

He is survived by his sons, Daniel and Timothy; daughter Cynthia; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. His wife of 67 years, Janyce, died in 2021.