Universal Cable Productions, ‘Pachinko’ Boss Announce Finalists for Asian Pacific Islander Storytelling Lab (Exclusive)

The six-month, paid writers' development program, which begins Oct. 6, was preceded by a two-day virtual workshop attended by 32 writers in June.

Headshots of three Asian men with
From left: David Loong, Kevin Luu, Kelly Luu and Manivone Nonthaveth Courtesy of UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group

Universal Studio Group division Universal Cable Productions has selected the finalists for the Thousand Miles Project, the Asian Pacific Islander storytelling incubator created under Pachinko showrunner Soo Hugh’s overall pact with the studio and led by writer-director Ria Tobaccowala.

David Loong, Manivone Nonthaveth and the writing duo of Kelly Luu and Kevin Luu will participate in the six-month, paid lab that begins Oct. 6, each developing a pilot script and meeting with managers, agents and producers.

“The Thousand Miles Project received over a thousand incredible applications, and I’d like to applaud each of our applicants for taking that momentous first step,” Hugh said in a statement. “These four writers emerged as strong voices with distinct visions, and we’re thrilled to help them take their next steps with the hopes of bringing their stories to the screen. Their passions and talents have been such an inspiration.”

In June, 32 applicants were selected for the first phase of the Project, a two-day virtual workshop on the craft and business of screenwriting. Those attendees then submitted show concepts, from which the three finalists were chosen.

“With Soo and her team’s vision and support, the Thousand Miles Project has put together an incredible team of writers,” UCP and Universal International Studios president Beatrice Springborn said in a statement. “We’re thrilled and honored we get to see their stories come to life.”

Added Tobaccowala in a statement, “Our team and UCP are looking forward to working with Manivone, David, Kevin and Kelly to develop their pilots. Each project is original, fresh and aligns with our goal to create compelling Asian and Pacific Islander stories for television. Over the course of the lab, we’ll support their writing through script workshops with our team, feedback from UCP and mentorship from industry leaders.”

Read more about the finalists below.

David Loong – The Hong Kong- and U.K.-raised writer received his B.A. in intellectual history at Yale and currently is working toward an MFA at USC’s John Wells Division for Writing for Screen and Television.

Manivone Nonthaveth – The Denver native, current Brooklyn resident and child of Laotian refugees began screenwriting and filmmaking almost five years ago, with her second short film set to premiere at a film festival this fall.

Kevin and Kelly Luu – The Vietnamese American brothers, raised in New Bedford, Mass., and based in Los Angeles, received their MFAs from USC’s film program, participated as mentees in Ryan Murphy’s Half Initiative and have developed projects with One Community, CJ Entertainment and Gunpowder & Sky. They are represented by Redefine Entertainment.

