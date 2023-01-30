‘Three Women,’ ‘Let the Right One In,’ ‘American Gigolo’ Canceled at Showtime

Showtime is thinning its roster of scripted originals in the wake of its consolidation with Paramount+.

Scripted dramas Let the Right One In and American Gigolo have both been canceled and the Shailene Woodley-led adaptation of Three Women is no longer moving forward at the premium cable network. The latter series, which has already completed production, is being shopped to other outlets.

Both American Gigolo and Let the Right One In had been in the works for years before debuting in 2022 on the Paramount Global-backed premium cable network. Neither series lit the ratings on fire and reviews were mixed, at best.



“We are extremely proud of this series and of the outstanding work by Demián Bichir, Madison Taylor Baez, Anika Noni Rose, our showrunner Andrew Hinderaker and his fellow executive producers, and the entire cast and crew. We would like to thank all of them and our partners at Tomorrow Studios, and we wish everyone the best going forward,” Showtime said in a statement of Let the Right One In, adding about American Gigolo: “We are grateful to our partners at Paramount Television Studios, the producing team, cast and crew for their tremendous efforts to bring this series to life.”

The news comes as linear network Showtime will be rebranded later this year as Paramount+ on Showtime. As part of the consolidation, Paramount Global’s Chris McCarthy — who took over Showtime after David Nevins’ departure last year — said in a memo that he’s reviewing content, setting the stage for the cancellations and reversal on Three Women. The latter series, which had been one of the most anticipated at Showtime, was expected to premiere last year. It landed at Showtime in 2019 with a sizable penalty following a competitive bidding war. Woodley, DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin and Blair Underwood star in the series, which is expected to find a new home given the initial interest in the book by Lisa Taddeo.

Let the Right One In, based on the beloved Swedish vampire tale, was formally ordered to series at Showtime in 2021. This was the third filmed version of the IP, following the original Swedish movie and subsequent U.S. remake. Producers Tomorrow Studios had been trying to bring the show to television since 2015 when the company set up the show at A&E Networks, back when the basic cable network was still in the scripted originals business. Showtime — which lost the bidding war for the show to A&E in 2015 — landed the project after TNT later bailed on its planned update.

American Gigolo, meanwhile, starred Jon Bernthal in the remake of the 1980 Jerry Bruckheimer film. The show was first put into development in late 2014, with Bruckheimer overseeing and the film’s writer-director Paul Schrader attached as a consultant. The project landed at Showtime two years later, with Neil LaBute then set to write the script. It had been on the back burner until 2020, when a casting search began for the male lead. Bernthal was cast in March 2020 and the drama formally received a pilot order days before the industry shut down amid the pandemic. Behind the scenes, the series parted ways with showrunner David Hollander following a misconduct investigation.